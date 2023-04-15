5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Craftsman Style home built by MWS Construction in 2022. Open Living Room to Kitchen & Dining area. Large Kitchen with Granite Counters, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Downstairs Master bedroom with Private Bathroom Suite & Walk in Closet. Addition Bedroom Downstairs, with other 3 Bedrooms Upstairs. Fenced in Back Yard, with Covered Patio. Square footage is an estimate and if important please measure. All other information to be verified by buyer.
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $359,900
