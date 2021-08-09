Spacious home located on the water in beautiful West Lakes Subdivision. 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, double garage, front porch, rear porch, fenced back yard. Lots of extra finishes. Formal dining room, formal living room/office. Immense master bedroom with en suite bath. Schedule your showing right away! $359,900.
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $359,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Several people were transported to Florence area hospitals late Saturday afternoon following a four-car crash at the Irby Street/Cheves Street intersection.
McBEE, S.C. − Clemson Extension agent Tony Melton has retired from his job, twice. But he keeps working.
- Updated
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Five of the seven workers charged in a South Carolina assisted living home abuse case didn't report the other two employ…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- As COVID-19 cases spike in the Pee Dee, fueled by the more readily spreadable Delta Variant, heads of care at two or the Pee Dee's largest healthcare organizations have one word of advice on how to avoid getting caught up in this spike.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Snatched Body Sculpting and Contouring opened this week at 1927 C W. Palmetto St. in Florence.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Hartsville woman killed Friday when shots were fired into the car in which she was a passenger was pregnant.
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- A Darlington man died in a head-on collision Friday morning on East Billy Farrow Highway just outside of Darlington.
FLORENCE, S.C. – A business called 3-2-1-Selfie held its grand opening on Friday in downtown Florence.
COLUMBIA, S.C. – On June 16, roughly seven weeks ago, 131 confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in South Carolina.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Seven workers associated with the Pee Dee Center have been charged in connection with a May 3 incident in which a resident was abused.