5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Craftsman Style home built by MWS Construction in 2022. Open Living Room to Kitchen & Dining area. Large Kitchen with Granite Counters, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Downstairs Master bedroom with Private Bathroom Suite & Walk in Closet. Addition Bedroom Downstairs, with other 3 Bedrooms Upstairs. Fenced in Back Yard, with Covered Patio. Square footage is an estimate and if important please measure. All other information to be verified by buyer.
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $369,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. — With the help of several environmental nonprofits, Florence County is conserving nearly 500 acres of land on Lynches River ou…
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Mike Teasley has resigned as boys’ basketball coach at Trinity Collegiate after guiding the Titans to a state championship …
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A utility lineman was stabbed multiple times Thursday morning after they descended from a Coward utility pole.
When to claim Social Security is not a decision to be made based on emotion, such as worrying that you'd better get the money now "while you c…
FLORENCE, S.C. — Weeks after being put on paid leave, the Housing Authority of Florence executive director has been fired by the authority’s B…