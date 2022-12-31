5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $372,990

This Hurricane Construction, new home in West Lakes, has great personality and style! The "Emily B" has a wonderful floor plan offering approx 2500 SF of living space, with 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, family room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, spacious owner's suite, Low E-Windows, Automatic Sprinklers, Tankless Hot Water Heater and Zones HVAC for Optimal Energy Efficiency. Reported square footage is based upon architectural design, is approximate & may vary by actual construction & materials may change without notice. Minor changes & substitutions may be made without notification. Renderings & floor plans are not to scale & are to be used for marketing purposes, only.