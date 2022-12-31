 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $372,990

5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $372,990

This Hurricane Construction, new home in West Lakes, has great personality and style! The "Emily B" has a wonderful floor plan offering approx 2500 SF of living space, with 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, family room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, spacious owner's suite, Low E-Windows, Automatic Sprinklers, Tankless Hot Water Heater and Zones HVAC for Optimal Energy Efficiency. Reported square footage is based upon architectural design, is approximate & may vary by actual construction & materials may change without notice. Minor changes & substitutions may be made without notification. Renderings & floor plans are not to scale & are to be used for marketing purposes, only.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert