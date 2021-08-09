Welcome home to the desirable neighborhood of Monticello! This 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home is just shy of 3,000 sq. ft. and situated on a large private lot. Features of this home include: beautifully updated kitchen and bathrooms, tall cathedral ceilings, hard wood floors, a split floor-plan, large mudroom/laundry room, and a spacious sunroom/sitting area. The updated kitchen includes: granite counters, subway tile back splash, gorgeous cabinets with overhead hood, counter seating, stainless steel appliances, double oven and a large eat-in space! The exterior includes a large lot with a fully fenced private backyard that backs up to a wooded area, a double gate, storage shed, a play house, a catwalk storage area in the garage, and a custom built back porch that is the perfect out door living space! The roof is 2 years old and the HVAC units are only 5 years old. Don’t miss your opportunity to see this home, it is in pristine condition and has the features you are sure to love!
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $374,000
