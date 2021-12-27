5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $379,000

Welcome home to this spacious 5 bedroom 3 & 1/2 bath home in Grove Park, one of Florence's most desirable neighborhoods. The large family sized kitchen has been recently updated with new cabinets, granite counter tops, decorative tile backsplash, GE Profile cooktop, wall oven and hot water dispenser. The bay windowed breakfast area overlooks the 16x32 swimming pool, there,s a den with fireplace, formal living room and formal dining room, heated & cooled sunroom and a large utility room. Choose your master bedroom; there's one downstairs and one up, both with large walk-in closets. The yard is fenced, there's an irrigation system with well, attached side entry 2-car garage plus a detached 36 x 24 garage/workshop...all just waiting for a new family.