Welcome home to the gorgeous Country Club of South Carolina! This beautiful brick home has 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with a desirable open floor plan. Features of this home include: hardwood floors, formal living and dining rooms, beautiful molding, freshly painted in 2020, updated light fixtures, and a gas fireplace. The updated kitchen includes new quartz counters, counter seating, large eat-in sitting area, stainless steel appliances including double oven, and a gas cook top and a pantry. The second floor boast a large private owners suite with built in book shelves and storage. There are 4 additional bedrooms (one with new luxury vinyl flooring) and 2 additional bathrooms, perfect for a family. The large lot (.61 acres) is a home owners paradise. Features of the exterior include a new roof 2021, new upstairs HVAC unit 2021, and a deck that is ideal for relaxing in your private back yard that provides a peaceful setting. The country club has several amenities (pool, golf, club house, playground) that are just minutes away! This neighborhood is perfect for family walks, bike rides, and jogging. The neighborhood is just a short drive to several local industries. Don’t delay in seeing first hand everything this home and neighborhood have to offer!