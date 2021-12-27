5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $389,000

This beautiful home is a rare find in the desirable Forest Hill area. This one-of-a-kind property is situated on a large .55-acre lot and includes the primary residence, secondary residence and a detached workshop that is fully loaded! This home is perfect for its convenient location of being in the city, without the city feel! Features of the primary home include: living room, den (with gas fireplace), dining room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the first floor and 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the second floor. There are hardwood floors throughout the living spaces and in all the bedrooms and enhanced molding and decorative paneling. The spacious living room is highlighted with large windows for an abundance of natural lighting and the kitchen features an elegant window overlooking the scenic backyard. Additional upgrades of the kitchen include stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, ample cabinet storage, and decorative tile backsplash and flooring. The owner’s suite includes a gorgeous, upgraded bathroom with double vanity granite counters, upgraded cabinets, tile shower and a huge walk-in closet. The 480 sq. ft. secondary residence includes a bedroom, full bathroom, living room and kitchen. There is luxury vinyl flooring and crown molding throughout, and granite and tile in the bathroom. All appliances convey with the home including the washer and dryer. The secondary home also includes a large deck and carport. The 288 sq. ft. detached workshop is heated/cooled, includes luxury vinyl flooring, spacious counter, cabinets, decorative backsplash, and a carport. Additional exterior features of the primary residence include: half circle driveway, herringbone brick walking path leading to the large welcoming front porch. The screened back porch and spacious deck provide for a comfortable outdoor living space to take in the beautiful views compliments of mother nature! The mature trees and landscaping set the stage for a private, scenic ambiance and absolutely exemplifies the forest in this Forest Hill area!
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $389,000
