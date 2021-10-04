 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $389,000

Enjoy the best of three worlds between city, country and beach life in this charming traditional tri-level home in Florence County nestled on four acres and overlooking woods and its own pond. When you pull up to the home using its circular driveway and large front lawn, the first thing you will notice is the quaint but large front porch. Open the front door and the completely remodeled home awaits you, and it won't seem like anything but new! Tastefully updated in a warm country style with current features like hardwood floors throughout, two barn doors, and an oversized screened in porch in back with tiled floors. Some of the other features this home includes are a master bedroom suite down with huge walk-in tiled shower, second master suite up, custom shutters throughout primary level, large bonus/game room on lower level, and upscale kitchen with breakfast bar, granite, and stainless steel appliances including double ovens, vent hood and custom backsplash. Enjoy hunting, fishing and hiking on your own property and yet drive to downtown Florence in ten minutes. This property is only one hour to Myrtle Beach and most locations on the Grand Strand. Extra side patio to grill out on and tankless water heater for utility savings. Two outdoor buildings for storage and workshop/garage space.

