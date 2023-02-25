Gorgeous, move in ready 5 bedrooms, 3 baths located on a corner lot with open views of the water. This home features an open floor plan, granite countertops, gas range range with hood, gas fireplace, custom shelving, upgraded luxury vinyl plank flooring to a 20mil that offers more scratch resistance, carpet upgrade, 600 sq ft additional patio space, upgraded landscaping and gutters. Enjoy the beautiful view from your screened in porch. This home is truly a Gem! Square footage is an estimate and if important then please measure.