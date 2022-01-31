Welcome to the beautiful neighborhood of Westbrook, located in West Florence. This beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath home is located on Traces Golf Club, and just minutes from the activity centers of Florence. The home features hardwood floors throughout the main floor, private office, formal dining room, den with fireplace and wet bar, eat in kitchen, with granite countertops, tile backsplash and stainless-steel appliances. Upstairs you will find the owners suite, with private bath that includes a jetted garden tub. There are an additional 3 bedrooms upstairs with one that could function as a bonus room for additional flexibility and one bedroom located on the first floor. Along with the attached 2 car garage, there is an additional enclosed storage building perfect for a golf cart and any other storage needs. The outside not only features private views of the golf course, but also the lush garden adjacent to the home. Do not miss out on your opportunity to view this home today!
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $399,000
