This amazing home with a modern airy feel and great architecture is on a very private wooded lot in West Lakes subdivision, and has so many great features like an open floor plan, very impressive two story family room with railings throughout the second level that overlook it and the home also has wonderful windows, arches and columns. Great room, granite throughout, kitchen with large work island, formal dining room and home office. Large mud room, oversized primary bedroom suite and one bedroom downstairs with full bath and all of the bedrooms have a walk in closet which is always very desirable for guests and family members. Very unique feature of two tray ceilings one in family room and one in master bedroom. Home is “like new” and move in ready.
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $399,000
