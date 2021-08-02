5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $409,900

Lovely move-in ready home in prestigious Windsor Forest!!! This gorgeous home features 4 or 5 bedrooms (or bonus) and 3 full baths and 2 half baths. Need two offices or two bonus areas this is the house for you. There is a downstairs office and recreational area and an office and bonus upstairs. Gorgeous hardwood floors in the living areas and new plush carpet in the bedrooms and bonus areas. Enter the foyer of this inviting home and French doors on the right reveal a lovely office with book shelves, plantation shutters and plenty of privacy for working. Across from the office is a dining room which has wainscoting and plantation shutters. Moving from the front door you enter a stunning den with custom carpentry cabinets with an abundance of storage and gas logs in the fireplace. Also, on the first level you will love the large kitchen with granite countertops and a gas cooktop, a breakfast area, a high ceiling, a pantry, an island and a nearby laundry room with a sink and ample cabinets for storage. The master bedroom with plantation shutters is located on the first floor and opens to a lovely bath and a large closet. Additional closets and a half bath are included on the first floor. A huge recreational or TV area off the kitchen is the perfect room with custom cabinetry, a half bath, sink and refrigerator and plantation shutters. As we move upstairs you will discover 3 or 4 bedrooms (4th bedroom can be a bonus room with an office and closet) 2 baths and a large linen closet in the hall. Enjoy sitting on the covered back living area with ceiling fans and privacy. Perfect spot for relaxing in the morning or late afternoon. The fenced yard includes a patio and a playset for the children. Priced to sell! Call today for a showing on this comfortable home in this popular neighborhood.