5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $409,900

1446 Summergate Drive - New Construction. The welcoming front porch invites you to open the door and see a well-appointed foyer that leads to an abundance of space in this beautiful Summergate home. This 5 bed, 4.5 bath home also features a structured wiring panel for smart home automation and Bluetooth capability (2 speakers included to play your favorite music); 1st-floor guest suite; butler's pantry leading from the kitchen to the dining room; large kitchen island that also accommodates seating; breakfast area overlooking a covered back porch; great room anchored by the fireplace and built-ins; and a powder room for your guest. Go upstairs and be impressed by an extra-large loft area, which is perfect for that second casual den, office, or study...endless possibilities. The massive primary bedroom boasts 2 closets and a spacious bathroom with a shower and garden tub. The 3rd bedroom has its own private bath, while the 4th and 5th bedrooms share a bathroom appointed with double vanity. This beautiful Summergate home is conveniently located to all Florence has to offer; close to schools, shopping, restaurants, easy interstate access for traveling, a pond, and a walking trail.

