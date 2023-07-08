Relax on your screened in porch and enjoy the view in this beautiful waterfront Craftsman-style home located in one of West Florence's newest subdivisions. When inside, this home is extremely open and spacious with a floorplan that is one of the largest at the Summit. It includes a primary master suite down with luxury master bath that has double sinks, and a separate tub and shower. There is a secondary bedroom suite also on the first level, and a large open great room that combines kitchen, eating area and family room. Enjoy the modern light/airy gray and white tones and the easy feel of this home and all its additional features such as vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, built-in wine cooler, custom backsplash, large kitchen work island and wonderful cabinetry , gas fireplace with fashionable shiplap above, luxury crown moldings, mudroom/laundry room off the garage, upscale custom luxury vinyl plank flooring upgraded by homeowner and a large bonus room or fifth bedroom whichever would suit your family's needs.