Gorgeous, move in ready 5 bedrooms, 3 baths located on a corner lot with open views of the water. This home features an open floor plan, granite countertops, gas range range with hood, gas fireplace, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and custom shelving. Enjoy the beautiful view from your screened in porch. This home is truly a Gem! Square footage is an estimate and if important then please measure.
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $409,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss reportedly 'left suicide note', Rihanna shares TikTok of baby boy, and more celeb news
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss reportedly left a suicide note that referenced "challenges he's faced in the past".
EFFINGHAM, S.C. -- One person died and two others were injured in a Monday evening crash on Olanta Highway near Stage Coach Road.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 34-year old Los Angeles man Monday on drug and weapons charges following a traf…
FLORENCE, S.C. — The search for the replacement of retiring Florence County Administrator K.G. “Rusty” Smith has been narrowed to four finalis…
FLORENCE, S.C. − On Saturday, former Trinity Collegiate golf star and current Francis Marion University team member Pake June made two holes-i…
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers was named South Carolina’s offensive MVP after helping direct the Sandlappers …
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Darlington man was found shot to death at a Florence motel Wednesday night.
FLORENCE, S.C.— Daisy Bostick has been capturing pictures of athletes in the Pee Dee for over a decade.
FLORENCE, S.C — Travel is not on the minds of Florence residents this Christmas despite falling fuel prices.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man was found dead Sunday evening in a vacant North Brunson Street lot after Florence Police responded to reports of gunshots.