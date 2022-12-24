 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the SCNOW is partnering with MPD Electric Cooperative who is sponsoring 625 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $409,900

5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $409,900

Gorgeous, move in ready 5 bedrooms, 3 baths located on a corner lot with open views of the water. This home features an open floor plan, granite countertops, gas range range with hood, gas fireplace, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and custom shelving. Enjoy the beautiful view from your screened in porch. This home is truly a Gem! Square footage is an estimate and if important then please measure.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert