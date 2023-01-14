 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $415,900

5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $415,900

Welcome Home to 1481 Summergate - New construction on a corner lot with a side load garage! The welcoming front porch invites you to open the door and see a well-appointed foyer that leads to an abundance of space in this beautiful Summergate home. This 5 bed, 4.5 bath home also features a structured wiring panel for smart home automation and Bluetooth capability (2 speakers included to play your favorite music); 1st-floor guest suite; butler's pantry leading from the kitchen to the dining room; large kitchen island that also accommodates additional seating; breakfast area overlooking a covered back porch; great room anchored by the fireplace and built-ins; and a powder room for your guest. Go upstairs and be impressed by an extra-large loft area, which is perfect for that second casual den, office, or study...endless possibilities. The massive primary bedroom boasts 2 closets and a spacious bathroom with a shower and garden tub. The 3rd bedroom has its own private bath, while the 4th and 5th bedrooms share a bathroom appointed with double vanity. This beautiful Summergate home is conveniently located close to schools, shopping, restaurants, easy interstate access for traveling, a pond, and a walking trail. This new construction home is ready for you! Make your appointment to see all this spacious home has to offer. This can be your perfect place to call "HOME".

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sinkhole closes US 52 at Lake City

Sinkhole closes US 52 at Lake City

Crew members worked Saturday on a sewer repair/road repair project on U.S. 52 in Lake City. A sinkhole has U.S. 52, Ron McNair Boulevard, clos…

Johnsonville, Hemingway residents indicted in PPP fraud scheme

FLORENCE, S.C. — Three defendants – all of whom were U.S. Postal Service employees during this alleged fraud scheme and two of them from the Pee Dee – have been charged in the District of South Carolina for their alleged roles in a fraud scheme related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert