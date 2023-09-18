Wow! Just like new! Welcome home to Wedgewood! This beautiful 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home offers over 2900 square feet of living space. It's filled with cool tones and charm and ready for you to call it home! Walk right into this very well designed 1.5 story floor plan that provides an expansive dining room, great room that also opens to the kitchen and breakfast room. Additional features in this home are: a fully equipped kitchen package, to include a microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, range, stylish granite countertops, recess lighting and ample cabinets. We won't forget about the spacious first floor primary retreat with an en-suite, to include a walk-in closet. Also, downstairs offers 3 more bedrooms, 1.5 baths and a laundry room that is super spacious for your washer and dryer. The bonus/5th bedroom has plenty of room to roam. The .31 acre lot has the most impressive lawn you could ever ask for, with low shrubs and native trees that you'll enjoy gardening for years to come. Enjoy countless nights of entertainment on your rear, screened porch that overlooks the gorgeous pool. This is the perfect home for any buyer that wants a home wonderfully maintained and ideally positioned to enjoy the proximity of nearby restaurants, shopping & schools. There's just so much to L-O-V-E!!! Call for your appointment today.