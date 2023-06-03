This beautiful home was built by Hopkins Builders with some fantastic features! The home features five bedrooms and three full bathrooms, making it perfect for larger families or those who love to entertain guests. The coffered ceilings in the dining room add an elegant touch to the space, while the cathedral ceilings in the great room and gas fireplace create a cozy and welcoming atmosphere. The large master bedroom with a seating area, master bathroom features two vanities w/ sinks, and two walk in closets add a touch of luxury to the home. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, which are both functional and stylish. Downstairs, there is an additional room with a full bath, adding versatility to the home. The beautiful front porch and covered back porch with views of the water provide a perfect space to relax and enjoy the outdoors.
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $425,000
