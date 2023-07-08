Welcome Home to 1502 Summergate - New construction on a corner lot with a side-load garage! Don't miss your opportunity for the last planned build for this spacious floor plan! The welcoming front porch invites you to open the door and see a well-appointed foyer that leads to an abundance of space in this beautiful Summergate home. This 5 bed, 4.5 bath home also features a 1st-floor guest suite; butler's pantry leading from the kitchen to the dining room; large kitchen island that also accommodates additional seating; breakfast area overlooking a covered back porch; great room anchored by the fireplace, and a powder room for your guest. Go upstairs and be impressed by an extra-large loft area, which is perfect for that second casual den, office, or study...endless possibilities. The massive primary bedroom boasts 2 closets and a spacious bathroom appointed with shower and garden tub. The 3rd bedroom has its own private bath, while the 4th and 5th bedrooms share a bathroom. This beautiful Summergate home is conveniently located close to schools, shopping, restaurants, easy interstate access for traveling, a pond, and a walking trail. Make your appointment to see all this spacious home has to offer. This can be your perfect place to call "HOME".