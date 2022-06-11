 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $437,900

Welcome Home to 1462 Summergate Drive - New Construction. The welcoming front porch invites you to open the door and see a well-appointed foyer that leads to an abundance of space in this beautiful Summergate home. This 5 bed, 4.5 bath home also features a structured wiring panel ready for smart home automation and Bluetooth capability (2 speakers included to play your favorite music); a 1st-floor guest suite; butler's pantry leading from the kitchen to the dining room; large kitchen island that also accommodates additional seating; breakfast area overlooking a covered back porch; great room anchored by the fireplace and built-ins; and a powder room for your guest. Go upstairs and be impressed by an extra-large loft area, which is perfect for that second casual den, office, or study...endless possibilities. The massive primary bedroom boasts 2 closets and a spacious bathroom with a shower and garden tub. The 3rd bedroom has its own private bath, while the 4th and 5th bedrooms share a bathroom appointed with double vanity. the Exterior features include a front and back porch, irrigation, and a fenced yard. This beautiful Summergate home is conveniently located close to schools, shopping, restaurants, and easy interstate access for traveling. Make your appointment to see all this home has to offer. This can be your perfect place to call "HOME".

