Welcome to 3110 Greystone in the coveted Summergate subdivision! This well-maintained 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home offers luxury living within the city limits of Florence. This home offers a downstairs owners suite, screened porch, fenced backyard with waterfront views, and so many other features that will amaze any buyer. Owner has installed a bidet in the owner's on-suite, the home offers bluetooth surround sound throughout the downstairs, and the HVAC is also wired for bluetooth. Schedule your viewing today; this home won't last long.
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $439,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
MULLINS, S.C. – A woman was shot and killed in her own home on Prevatte Street in Mullins Tuesday morning, according to Mullins Police Department Captain Phil Mostowski.
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – Johnsonville hired Casey Geter to coach its boys’ basketball team. He replaces Harris Avant, who resigned after coaching …
LAKE CITY, S.C. – The City of Lake City Police Department has seized more than 20 pounds of marijuana, several ounces of cocaine, handguns and…
Ashley Judd and her family wanted the world to hear from them how Naomi Judd died. The younger Judd shared the cause of death on "Good Morning America."
UPDATE: Authorities say a former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run.
A woman's voice — which authorities say is Vicky White's — is heard saying things including, "wait, stop ... airbags going to go off and kill us."
The family of two sisters killed in a South Carolina town in 2010 wants to know why the man who confessed to the slayings has suddenly shown back up there.
An Alabama sheriff says escaped inmate Casey White and former jail official Vicky White were caught near Evansville, Indiana, after a car chase with U.S. Marshals, according to an Alabama sheriff
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association announced its players of the year and all-state selections Friday, with the P…