5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $439,900

This immaculate home in Windsor Forest has 4/5 bedrooms (bonus), a downstairs master bedroom, an office and a large dining room, great room and kitchen. The kitchen features stainless appliances, a pantry, large eating area, a wood burning fireplace, an island, and opens to a beautiful screen porch. The laundry room has an abundance of cabinets, a closet, large area for folding clothes and the washer and dryer convey. NEW ROOF 2020 and a downstairs 2015 HVAC . The great room has a wet bar, beautiful mantle, wood burning fireplace and ample space for a television. Upstairs includes 3 bedrooms, a bonus room, walk-in attic and two full baths. One bath offer a sink on either side of the tub area to service the two bedrooms. Other features include large closets and storage areas. Enjoy the screen porch with a shaded backyard and fenced on three sides.