Step into the epitome of modern living in the highly sought-after Cedar Crest Subdivision! This brand new 5 bedroom, 3 bath home is a masterpiece that promises a lifestyle of luxury and convenience. From the moment you enter, you'll be enchanted by the gleaming hardwood flooring and tasteful tile that grace every corner of this home. The kitchen is a chef's dream, showcasing upgraded natural stone counters, stainless steel appliances, a wine cooler, and a spacious work island with an inviting overhang for seating. Your owner's bedroom is a sanctuary of tranquility, featuring a specialty tray to vault ceiling and a generously-sized walk-in closet that's been thoughtfully designed with custom built-in shelving. The owner's bath is pure indulgence, boasting a freestanding tub and a tiled shower equipped with a rain head, handheld, and body sprays. Plus, the oversized owner's closet conveniently connects to the laundry room, making chores a breeze. The family room is a warm and inviting space, with a gas log fireplace flanked by custom bookshelves that cleverly house wiring for entertainment components and networking. Every detail of this home has been carefully planned, including the garage entry with its mud bench, walk-in broom/coat closet, and a walk-in pantry for your organizational needs. Outdoor living is equally impressive, with a covered rear porch and a meticulously landscaped, sodded, and irrigated front and rear yard that will make your home the envy of the neighborhood. And for added privacy, the rear yard will be fenced in. Don't miss out on the opportunity to call this stunning residence your own. Schedule your personal tour today and discover the epitome of luxury living in Cedar Crest, Florence's newest premier subdivision. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and top-tier schools, including Lucy T. Davis, Moore Middle, and W. Florence High School. Your dream home is here!