Welcome to 3110 Greystone in the coveted Summergate subdivision! This well-maintained 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home offers luxury living within the city limits of Florence. This home offers a downstairs owners suite, screened porch, fenced backyard with waterfront views, and so many other features that will amaze any buyer. Owner has installed a bidet in the owner's on-suite, the home offers bluetooth surround sound throughout the downstairs, and the HVAC is also wired for bluetooth. Schedule your viewing today; this home won't last long.
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $449,900
