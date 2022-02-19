5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $459,900

Welcome Home to 3130 Drumfinn - New Construction. The welcoming front porch invites you to open the door and see a well-appointed foyer that leads to an abundance of space in this beautiful Wessex home. This 5 bed, 4.5 bath home also features a structured wiring panel ready for smart home automation and Bluetooth capability (2 speakers included to play your favorite music); a 1st-floor guest suite; butler's pantry leading from the kitchen to the dining room; large kitchen island that also accommodates seating; breakfast area overlooking a covered back porch; great room anchored by the fireplace and built-ins; and a powder room for your guest. Go upstairs and be impressed by an extra-large loft area, which is perfect for that second casual den, office, or study...endless possibilities. The massive primary bedroom boasts 2 closets and a spacious bathroom with a shower and garden tub. The 3rd bedroom has its own private bath, while the 4th and 5th bedrooms share a bathroom appointed with double vanity. This beautiful Wessex home is conveniently located close to schools, shopping, restaurants, easy interstate access for traveling. Make this your new home and also enjoy the neighborhood pool, pool house, playground, fire pit, and green space - perfect for enjoying the great outdoors!