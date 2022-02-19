 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $459,900

5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $459,900

5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $459,900

Welcome Home to 3130 Drumfinn - New Construction. The welcoming front porch invites you to open the door and see a well-appointed foyer that leads to an abundance of space in this beautiful Wessex home. This 5 bed, 4.5 bath home also features a structured wiring panel ready for smart home automation and Bluetooth capability (2 speakers included to play your favorite music); a 1st-floor guest suite; butler's pantry leading from the kitchen to the dining room; large kitchen island that also accommodates seating; breakfast area overlooking a covered back porch; great room anchored by the fireplace and built-ins; and a powder room for your guest. Go upstairs and be impressed by an extra-large loft area, which is perfect for that second casual den, office, or study...endless possibilities. The massive primary bedroom boasts 2 closets and a spacious bathroom with a shower and garden tub. The 3rd bedroom has its own private bath, while the 4th and 5th bedrooms share a bathroom appointed with double vanity. This beautiful Wessex home is conveniently located close to schools, shopping, restaurants, easy interstate access for traveling. Make this your new home and also enjoy the neighborhood pool, pool house, playground, fire pit, and green space - perfect for enjoying the great outdoors!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence's gateways to be improved
Local News

Florence's gateways to be improved

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence's gateways could be getting a facelift. The Florence County Council voted 9-0, unanimously, to approve the allocation of $300,000 in third penny sales tax funds to help the city of Florence address four or five gateways leading into the city. 

Florence voters could decide on Sunday off-premises alcohol sales in November
Local News

Florence voters could decide on Sunday off-premises alcohol sales in November

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence voters could decide on Sunday alcohol sales in November. The Florence City Council is expected to consider the first reading of an ordinance asking the Florence County Board of Elections to place a referendum on the November general election ballot allowing residents to decide whether retailers can sell alcohol to be consumed outside of the location where the alcohol is purchased on Sundays. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert