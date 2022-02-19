Welcome Home to 3130 Drumfinn - New Construction. The welcoming front porch invites you to open the door and see a well-appointed foyer that leads to an abundance of space in this beautiful Wessex home. This 5 bed, 4.5 bath home also features a structured wiring panel ready for smart home automation and Bluetooth capability (2 speakers included to play your favorite music); a 1st-floor guest suite; butler's pantry leading from the kitchen to the dining room; large kitchen island that also accommodates seating; breakfast area overlooking a covered back porch; great room anchored by the fireplace and built-ins; and a powder room for your guest. Go upstairs and be impressed by an extra-large loft area, which is perfect for that second casual den, office, or study...endless possibilities. The massive primary bedroom boasts 2 closets and a spacious bathroom with a shower and garden tub. The 3rd bedroom has its own private bath, while the 4th and 5th bedrooms share a bathroom appointed with double vanity. This beautiful Wessex home is conveniently located close to schools, shopping, restaurants, easy interstate access for traveling. Make this your new home and also enjoy the neighborhood pool, pool house, playground, fire pit, and green space - perfect for enjoying the great outdoors!
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $459,900
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence One Schools’ North Vista Elementary School-Williams Middle School project could include an aquatic center.
MULLINS, S.C. -- Eight senior athletes at Pee Dee Academy made their college decisions official Tuesday morning, signing letters of intent in front classmates and celebrating with family.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man was arrested by Florence County sheriff's deputies and charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in heroin and family to stop for blue lights.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence's gateways could be getting a facelift. The Florence County Council voted 9-0, unanimously, to approve the allocation of $300,000 in third penny sales tax funds to help the city of Florence address four or five gateways leading into the city.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Brian Smith said he’s excited to be football coach for the Kingstree Blazers — the new school this fall resulting from the me…
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence voters could decide on Sunday alcohol sales in November. The Florence City Council is expected to consider the first reading of an ordinance asking the Florence County Board of Elections to place a referendum on the November general election ballot allowing residents to decide whether retailers can sell alcohol to be consumed outside of the location where the alcohol is purchased on Sundays.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Passions once again ran over at Monday afternoon’s Florence City Council meeting when Councilman Chaquez McCall delivered and…
FLORENCE, S.C. — A child was taken to a hospital after being shot Thursday at a residence on Battleboro Court in Florence.
Trial date set for Trey Woodberry's lawsuit vs. F1S, Wymbs if no settlement or dismissal is ruled by then
FLORENCE, S.C. – Trial has been set for May 30 for the suit by former West Florence athletic director and football coach Trey Woodberry against Florence One Schools and Kelvin Wymbs.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Education Center at the Farm at Florence One is one step closer to hosting students after the school trustees at the February meeting approved an $861,000 dollar Construction Manager at Risk contract for Construction Manager Thompson Turner.