5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $460,000

This sprawling custom ranch home, nestled in beautiful landscaping greets you with both Magnolia trees and Palm trees...The covered porch fancies a Southern welcome.Inside you'll quickly be drawn to the beautiful wood stained moldings that are reflected in every room. This is one of many custom details you'll admire in this well cared for home.Oak hardwood floors run throughout this home.The kitchen and all 3 baths have been remodeled within the recent 2 years.Including tile floors and granite counters. Beautiful oil rubbed bronze bath fixtures.And new lighting. No details were left out.The kitchen charms you with light colored quartz countertops,subway tiled backsplash and rich stained cabinets- also featuring pull out shelves and soft close drawers. The stainless steel appliances are also newer.Plantation shutters are featured in the Rec-room right off the kitchen. There you'll find plenty of space for friendly get togethers or a multi purpose room for the kids. To add warmth to this home a fireplace is located both in the kitchen and in the den where rich wood wainscotting surrounds the cozy gathering room. The Owners suite enchants you with custom built ins made of 3/4 inch plywood shelves to hold all your favorite books and even has a secret hiding place that you'll have to visit to see...I promise this is a fantastic surprise! There is a 5th bedroom/ or office off the Owners suite hall. Be sure to notice that flex space on your tour. The outside focuses on a warm weather paradise.Lets start with the pure vinyl decking with a built in gazebo and generous deck living space. The next spotlight is on a fabulous workshop with three different bays. It is powered with both 220amp service and 110 power. There is a exhaust fan for woodworking and several built ins. The sprinkler system is pumped from the lake so no need for a separate well. Visualize yourself fishing or kyaking on the lake while enjoying the birds and nature from your peaceful backyard. West Florence Schools and a beautiful neighborhood are calling you home. *The dock base is built with creosol telephone posts as is the free standing gazebo. The generous carport can house 3 cars.