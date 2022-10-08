5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $462,857

The Abilene - New construction by Great Southern Homes. Energy and Cost efficient home features hardwood floors, Quartz countertops throughout the kitchen and bathrooms, Level 3 tile flooring in bathrooms and laundry room as well as tile shower in the master, Fireplace and built ins in the Great Room. Tuxedo Touch home automation system, auto docking system w/speakers, music port & USB charging ports. This home features Rinnai Tankless water heater with Whirlpool appliances (dishwasher, microwave & smoothtop range)and upgraded Estate Series Trim throughout. The exterior of this home features brick, stone, siding and shake accent, 2 car garage, huge 20x10 covered patio, and a fully sodded and irrigated lot! The seller will pay $10,000 in closing costs, prepaids, buy down ect., with Homeowners Mortgage on homes closing by the end of the year.