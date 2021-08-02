5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $469,900

Welcome home to the desirable neighborhood Windsor Forest! This 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home is situated on .50 acres, with a gorgeous pool with a covered porch and an out door kitchen area! This home has been meticulously maintained and beautifully updated! Features include: home office, dining room, living room with built-in shelving, and a large laundry room. The kitchen is open to the living room and has a large island, granite counters, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and a large eat-in area. The large windows provide an abundance of natural night and a great view to the pool! The owners suite is located on the 1st floor and features two large walk-in closets, new carpet and an elegantly updated bathroom. Don’t delay in viewing this stunning home, you are sure to love all it has to offer!