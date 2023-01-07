 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $470,321

The Catalina-D floor plan has it all 3,198 Square ft of hardwood flooring, granite countertops, coffer ceilings in dining room, fireplace, and ceramic tile flooring. The first level of this desirable home is the owner's suite which is nestled nicely for privacy and a deluxe covered patio. The 2nd level features 4 generously sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. A bonus room is also located on the 2nd floor for entertainment or other special purposes. Schedule an appointment today to view the other finishing touches to be made to this home. "Seller to pay up to $10,000 in CC and pre-paids with Homeowner's Mortgage provided home closes by the end of Jan. 2023.

