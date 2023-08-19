The Catalina D4- 5Br/3BA 3198sqft Welcome to the Great Southern Homes Catalina residence, a truly exceptional property offering an array of desirable features. Step inside and be greeted by an expansive formal dining area, perfect for hosting elegant gatherings and creating lasting memories. The heart of this home is the generously proportioned kitchen, complete with a substantial island that seamlessly connects to the inviting family room. This open layout not only enhances the flow of the home but also creates an ideal space for entertaining friends and family, making every occasion a memorable one. The main level is further adorned by an exquisite owner's suite, thoughtfully designed for your comfort and relaxation. Revel in the luxury of spacious walk-in closets, providing ample storage for your wardrobe. The en-suite bathroom boasts a sense of indulgence with its separate tub and shower, offering a spa-like experience within the comfort of your own home. As you ascend to the second level, discover a haven of versatility. Four generously sized bedrooms offer both residents and guests alike a retreat of their own. Additionally, a versatile bonus room awaits, ready to be transformed into a home office, play area, or media room – the possibilities are endless. In summary, the Great Southern Homes Catalina home presents an unparalleled living experience, seamlessly blending functionality with sophistication. Don't miss your chance to own this exquisite property and immerse yourself in the epitome of modern living. Contact us today to schedule your private tour and witness the allure of this remarkable residence firsthand. Builder is offering up to $15,000 in MadMoney towards free options, upgrades, closing costs or rate buydown with preferred lender".