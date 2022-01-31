Welcome to Kings Gate one of Florence's Premier places to call home. This stunning home with open entrance, cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors, huge master suite on first floor with stunning bath and unbelievable closet. Double vanities, jet tub and tile shower. Formal living room and dining room welcomes you as you enter the house then off to a spacious kitchen complete with pantry and breakfast area. Cathedral ceiling in den with built-ins and gas fireplace. A beautiful staircase takes you to the 4 bedrooms upstairs with sharing bathrooms. Great walk-in storage space off 5 th bedroom (or this room could be a great game room) Outside welcomes you with screen porch and plenty of stamped concrete for outdoor entertaining, all of this in a privacy fenced back yard
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $485,000
