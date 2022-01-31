 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $485,000

5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $485,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $485,000

Welcome to Kings Gate one of Florence's Premier places to call home. This stunning home with open entrance, cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors, huge master suite on first floor with stunning bath and unbelievable closet. Double vanities, jet tub and tile shower. Formal living room and dining room welcomes you as you enter the house then off to a spacious kitchen complete with pantry and breakfast area. Cathedral ceiling in den with built-ins and gas fireplace. A beautiful staircase takes you to the 4 bedrooms upstairs with sharing bathrooms. Great walk-in storage space off 5 th bedroom (or this room could be a great game room) Outside welcomes you with screen porch and plenty of stamped concrete for outdoor entertaining, all of this in a privacy fenced back yard

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert