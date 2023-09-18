This beautiful home situated in the heart of one of the most sought-after neighborhoods is convenient to our revitalized downtown, the Bruce and Lee Library, McLeod Hospital and popular restaurants. The entire downstairs has lovely hardwood flooring with smooth ceilings with the exception of the large den which has an acoustic ceiling and an inviting fireplace. The large living and dining rooms are ideal for entertaining. The cheerful kitchen is sunny and bright and includes all appliances, a pantry, a half bath and spacious laundry room. The breakfast room which looks out at the brick patio is perfect for family time. . The primary bedroom provides privacy with two closets and two pocket doors which separates the vanity area from the bedroom and shower areas. The additional downstairs bedrooms have a hall bath. There are two bedrooms and one bath upstairs. The larger bedroom has unfinished pine flooring under the carpet with two closets and built-ins. The additional bedroom has carpet and plenty of closet space. There is 700 sf of attic storage and a back attic with 1200 sf. This area has access to plumbing and duct work in the ceiling. Outside storage.