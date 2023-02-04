This beautiful house has 5 Bedrooms/4 Baths/2 Car Garage This floor plan has both a formal living & dining room. The large kitchen, which opens to the great room, features stained cabinets, recessed lights, and granite countertops. Relax on the covered porch in the morning with coffee. Master suite upstairs with private bath with double vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. Huge walk-in closet and attic space on both sides. Home theater room is upstairs.Don't delay in viewing this home, it will exceed your expectations!!!