5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $499,000

Welcome home to the desirable neighborhood of Westbrook! This 5 bedroom (plus a bonus), 4.5 bathroom home is situated on a large .72 acre lot, located on The Traces golf course! This home features a grand foyer entrance, formal living and dining room, and a large kitchen that opens to the den! The kitchen includes granite counters, under counter lighting, a double oven, an abundance of cabinets, counter seating, a desk nook, and a large eat-in space. The first floor includes a bedroom with a private bathroom and the second floor includes the owner’s suite, 3 additional bedrooms (each with a bathroom), a large bonus room with a sink and counter, and the laundry room. The outdoor space includes a 3-car garage, fenced in back yard, a screened porch, 2 additional back porches and a setting that is truly a palm tree paradise! Don’t delay in viewing this beautiful home!

