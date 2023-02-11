New construction home in the golf course neighborhood of Claussen Pointe! This new home will be approx. 3,060 sq. ft., with 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. This home is situated on .57 acre lot in a cu-de-sac on the golf course. Construction is scheduled for approx. 6 months. Act now and buyers may still have the opportunity to select the interior paint, brick, granite, tile flooring, and tile backsplash. Cabinets will be white and flooring will be a lighter luxury vinyl. The picture featured in this listing is a digital image and is not the actual home (the current home is under construction).
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $520,000
