5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $523,606

The Ausin B-SL - New construction by Great Southern Homes. Energy and Cost efficient home features LVT flooring, Quartz countertops throughout the kitchen and bathrooms, as well as tile shower in the master, fireplace in the Great Room, a butler's pantry, Tuxedo Touch home automation system, auto docking system w/speakers, music port & USB charging ports. This home features Rinnai Tankless water heater with Whirlpool appliances (dishwasher, microwave & smoothtop range) and upgraded Estate Series Trim throughout. The exterior of this home is stone, fiber cement siding and board and batton, with a huge covered patio, 2 car garage and a fully sodded and irrigated lot!