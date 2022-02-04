Welcome home to the gorgeous neighborhood of the Country Club of South Carolina! This 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home is spectacular in every way! Situated on a .55 acre lot on fairway of #11 hole and provides an ideal setting for relaxing or entertaining. Features of this pristine home include: soaring ceilings and staircase in the foyer, a formal living and dining room and a desirable open floor plan in the kitchen and keeping room area. Both the formal living room and keeping room have beautiful built in bookshelves and mantels. Also included in this floor plan are catwalks with views to the formal living room and kitchen/keeping room and large open windows with an abundance of natural light throughout the home. The dream kitchen has been completely updated and features stainless steel appliances, a double oven, granite, decorative backsplash, and sitting space at the counter. The first floor owners suite features hardwood floors, tall ceilings, large picture window and an access door to the back yard deck. The upstairs features four additional bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The exterior of this home includes a spacious deck and patio that provides the perfect outdoor living space that also overlooks the scenic and serene golf course. This home has been meticulously maintained and adorns luxury from ceiling to floor. Don't miss your opportunity to view this beautiful home, it is truly a standout home in the beautiful Country Club of South Carolina!
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. — Jarod Gerald, who while playing for Mullins was named the state’s Mr. Basketball in 2001 and went on to play two years at the…
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence residents will soon have more choices to fill their vehicle tanks.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two shooting victims arrived about 7 p.m. in the emergency room of a Florence area hospital.
FLORENCE, S.C. — The central theme Wilson coach Carlos Powell wants to resonate with his fourth-ranked Tigers is this:
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A vacant Florence home was destroyed by a Wednesday morning fire.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A pedestrian walking along East Palmetto Street in Florence died Wednesday night in a hit-and-run crash.
MULLINS, S.C. – Pee Dee Academy eighth grader and junior varsity football team wide receiver Ryan Small will be playing at the home of the Dallas Cowboys. Small accepted an invitation to play in the Dream All American Bowl at AT&T Stadium on April 10.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Windy Hill and Florence firefighters Friday afternoon were able to get a quick stop on a house fire -- and prevent extensive damage to the home -- in the 1100 block of East Old Marion Highway.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A pedestrian died Tuesday night when they were struck by a car on Hoffmeyer Road.
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- What was dispatched as an "unknown situation" on Lynches River Road Tuesday night ended in the death of one person and a fire that damaged the residence in which that person was found.