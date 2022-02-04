5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $525,000

Welcome home to the gorgeous neighborhood of the Country Club of South Carolina! This 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home is spectacular in every way! Situated on a .55 acre lot on fairway of #11 hole and provides an ideal setting for relaxing or entertaining. Features of this pristine home include: soaring ceilings and staircase in the foyer, a formal living and dining room and a desirable open floor plan in the kitchen and keeping room area. Both the formal living room and keeping room have beautiful built in bookshelves and mantels. Also included in this floor plan are catwalks with views to the formal living room and kitchen/keeping room and large open windows with an abundance of natural light throughout the home. The dream kitchen has been completely updated and features stainless steel appliances, a double oven, granite, decorative backsplash, and sitting space at the counter. The first floor owners suite features hardwood floors, tall ceilings, large picture window and an access door to the back yard deck. The upstairs features four additional bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The exterior of this home includes a spacious deck and patio that provides the perfect outdoor living space that also overlooks the scenic and serene golf course. This home has been meticulously maintained and adorns luxury from ceiling to floor. Don't miss your opportunity to view this beautiful home, it is truly a standout home in the beautiful Country Club of South Carolina!