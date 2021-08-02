A true Southern beauty. With both a large front and back porch, you will be all set for entertaining or just relaxing after a long day. This home boasts so many fabulous features..5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, approx.3736 sq. feet, an open floor plan, large walk in attic, beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, double ovens and a large eat in breakfast area. Tankless hot water heater, plantation shutters, and crown molding throughout. Just off the kitchen is a large butlers pantry with lots of storage. There is also a formal dining room and a separate home office. A beautiful master bedroom with his and hers closets and master bath with tub and large tiled shower. Upstairs there are 3 additional bedrooms with lots of space along with 2 full baths. The 5th bedroom is on the second floor with its own full bath and has its own staircase and entrance near the garage. There is also a large laundry room with a mud sink. The garage is currently being used as an additional recreation/game space. The outside area of the home boasts beautiful landscaping, 2 firepits and a large saltwater pool. The pool area is fenced along with a pergola and sitting area. This home has so much to offer! Don't miss out on your opportunity to view this gorgeous home!
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $535,000
