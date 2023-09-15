Welcome to this stunning property with beautiful views and plenty of space for the whole family. This 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom home is perfect for those who love to entertain or just want to relax in style. Step inside and you'll be greeted by an open floor plan that's perfect for entertaining. The living room features a cozy fireplace and large windows that offer breathtaking views of the lake. The gourmet kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinet space for all your cooking needs. The home also features a home theater, complete with a projector, screen, and surround sound system, making it the perfect place to watch your favorite movies or sports games with family and friends. When it's time to unwind, head to the master suite, which features a large walk-in closet and a luxurious en-suite bathroom with a soaking tub and separate shower. The other four bedrooms are spacious and bright, and offer plenty of room for guests or a growing family. Outside, the backyard is an oasis with a screened porch that overlooks the lake, perfect for enjoying a morning coffee or an evening glass of wine. This beautiful home is located in a desirable neighborhood of West Lakes with easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Don't miss your chance to own this incredible property – schedule a viewing today!