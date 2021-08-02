Absolutely Magnificent Custom Built Home that will Truly Amaze any Discriminating Buyer. Fabulous Chef's Kitchen with Viking Cooktop, Double Ovens, Warming Drawer, Ice Maker, Sub Zero Refrigerator, Wine Storage (Sub Zero) and more. This Amazing Home Boasts 4 Bedrooms Upstairs and a Fabulous Master Suite Down. The Master Bath has an Incredible Walk In Shower, Whirlpool and His and Her Closets. The Home also Boasts a Large Family Room with Fireplace and Wet Bar, Formal Dining Room and Study. Lots of Built ins in a Spacious Laundry Room with a "Drop Center." Sit on the Large Covered Back Porch with a view of a 600 Square foot Cabana Featuring an Outdoor Kitchen with Gas Grill, Sink & Refrigerator or Sit by the Fire Pit and Enjoy an Evening of Relaxation. Beautifully Landscaped with Sprinkler System on Separate Meter, Landscape Lighting, Outdoor Speakers, Misting Mosquito System and a Wired Outdoor Security System with 6 Cameras. Truly a "One of a Kind" Home Waiting For You!
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $550,000
