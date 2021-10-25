Welcome home to the highly desired Forest Lake Shores community. This custom build 5 bedroom (or 4 plus a bonus), 4 bath European Craftsman home boasts high end finishes throughout. Features include hardwood flooring in the main living areas, tile in baths and utility rooms, decorative moldings, wainscoting, wet bar, custom coffered ceilings in kitchen and den, a large pantry and laundry room and plenty of storage space. The kitchen of this home features granite counters, tile backsplash, large working island with seating, and stainless steel Thermador appliance package. On the main level of this home, you will find two bedrooms (including the owners suite) and two full bathrooms. The second floor includes 3 additional bedrooms (or 2 bedrooms and a bonus room) and 2 full bathrooms. The exterior of the home features a side load oversized 2 car garage, a fully fenced back yard with a double gate, a large screened porch, patio space, outdoor solar lighting, security system, irrigation system and top with a beautiful curb appeal and mature landscaping. Forest Lake Shores is a lake community with access to a 200a+ acre lake for boating, kayaking, and fishing. Don’t delay in viewing this home, it is sure to impress you with the high end details and desirable floorplan.
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $559,000
