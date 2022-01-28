5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $569,000

Welcome home to the desirable neighborhood of Westbrook! This beautiful 5 bedroom (plus bonus), 4.5 bathroom home has it all! Situated on .60 acres with both a pool, and golf course view! With over 4,000 square feet, the first floor of this home features a formal dining room, living room, den, open foyer, spacious kitchen, half bathroom, and a bedroom with a full bathroom. The second floor features 4 additional bedrooms (including the owners suite) and a one of a kind bonus room! Highlights of the kitchen include: granite, tile backsplash, island with counter seating, stainless steel appliances (new gas cooktop, microwave, dishwasher, sink faucet), desk nook, spacious eat-in table area and direct access to the deck and pool. The oversized owners suite includes built in shelving, trey ceiling, sitting area, and a spacious bathroom with all the upgrades you will love! The exterior includes a large wrap around front porch, fully fenced backyard, pool with new liner, mature landscaping with several palm trees, 3 car garage, patio space and the perfect deck for both entertaining and relaxing! Don't delay in seeing first hand all this home has to offer!