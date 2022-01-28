Welcome home to the desirable neighborhood of Westbrook! This beautiful 5 bedroom (plus bonus), 4.5 bathroom home has it all! Situated on .60 acres with both a pool, and golf course view! With over 4,000 square feet, the first floor of this home features a formal dining room, living room, den, open foyer, spacious kitchen, half bathroom, and a bedroom with a full bathroom. The second floor features 4 additional bedrooms (including the owners suite) and a one of a kind bonus room! Highlights of the kitchen include: granite, tile backsplash, island with counter seating, stainless steel appliances (new gas cooktop, microwave, dishwasher, sink faucet), desk nook, spacious eat-in table area and direct access to the deck and pool. The oversized owners suite includes built in shelving, trey ceiling, sitting area, and a spacious bathroom with all the upgrades you will love! The exterior includes a large wrap around front porch, fully fenced backyard, pool with new liner, mature landscaping with several palm trees, 3 car garage, patio space and the perfect deck for both entertaining and relaxing! Don't delay in seeing first hand all this home has to offer!
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $569,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Election results in the GOP primary for Senate Dist. 31 to fill the unexpired term of the late Hugh Leatherman.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police Sunday afternoon took one person into custody in the Sunday morning shooting death of a person in west Florence.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence businessman Mike Reichenbach will advance to face Democrat Suzanne La Rochelle in the March 29 general election after his victory over Rep. Jay Jordan in the GOP primary.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The first election to decide the next state senator from Florence County will be held Tuesday.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- The initial round of freezing rain shifted off the coast Friday morning but the next rounds are expected to remain inland and deliver freezing rain as early as Friday afternoon.
- Updated
PAMPLICO, S.C. – The Hannah-Pamplico High School community was in mourning Tuesday following the sudden death of junior varsity boys’ basketba…
FLORENCE, S.C. – Residents of most of Florence County and two precincts in Darlington County headed to the polls Tuesday to help select their …
- Updated
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Darlington High School will likely be in Class 3A next season.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are searching for two people they have issued warrants for in connection with an incident at the Lowe's on Freedom Boulevard.
COWARD, S.C. -- One person died and four others were injured in a crash on US 52 Thursday evening.