5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $575,000

Elegance abounds in this impressive standout home located in the desirable neighborhood of Westbrook. From the moment you pull into the private driveway the amazing views of the manicured grounds, water view and golf course will draw you in! Situated on a private cul-de-sac, you will instantly fall in love with all the top-quality features this gorgeous home has to offer, from the detailed brickwork, to the soaring ceilings and grand staircase. With over 3,600 square feet, you will enjoy the luxury of 4 bedrooms, an office (optional 5th bedroom) and 4 full bathrooms! The interior is designed perfectly with an abundance of windows throughout, including a fully enclosed sun porch allowing you to enjoy the stunning views of the 1.79-acre lot (largest lot in Westbrook) and the perfectly manicured landscaping with custom lighting. Along with the sun porch, the property features a fully screened in porch, deck, exterior patio, and a beautiful custom built gas fire pit overlooking the pond. Features include an open floor plan, hardwood flooring, built-in shelving, transom windows and decorative moldings. The updated kitchen is highlighted with granite countertops, decorative tile backsplash and flooring, stainless refrigerator, gas range, oven, wine cooler and a large center island with counter seating built in storage. On the second floor you will find the owners suite with an abundance of space and vaulted ceilings. The fully updated owners suite bath includes a beautiful soaking tub, tile shower with upgraded glass surround, double vanity, decorative chandelier and large walk-in closet. The remaining bathrooms have been updated with tile showers, and solid surface countertops. The whole home has been outfitted with an air purification ionizing system and a 4K camera system with 16 channels and the fully integrated alarm system. This home has been meticulously maintained and is move in ready for your family. Don't delay, this home has the WOW factor you desire and is sure to impress you with its extraordinary features!