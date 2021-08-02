This resort-style Vintage Place home will make you prefer a staycation! Its amazing charm and abundant amenities are immediately apparent when you arrive at the one acre plus corner lot with circular driveway. The property centers around the wonderful outdoor living area great for entertaining with space left in the large grassy area for the kids to play. Just walk out the door from the family room or kitchen area onto the oversized outdoor deck with a gazebo style roof at one end overlooking the beautiful and large fenced in gunite swimming pool. The adjacent pool house has a remodeled full bathroom (with shower and granite countertop), a covered sitting area and storage room on the side. There are two separate garage areas each with their own two bays and their own separate entranceways. Inside the home boasts over 5,000 square feet and so many room options starting with five bedrooms, (4 out of 5 with their own baths), home office, formal dining room, first level bonus room with wet bar and a unique large first level craft room. So much space, luxury warmth and character awaits you in this "one of a kind" property. Florence South Carolina is an amazing community that is growing and progressive but still provides a small town feel with southern hospitality, a mild climate and a less stressful pace than bigger cities! Take day trips to the beach because we are only a little over an hour away. We have two prominent hospital systems in our community, McLeod and MUSC. Lastly, our location has close easy access to most major roadways like Interstate 95 and 20 getting you conveniently by car to many places!
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $595,000
