5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $596,500

Are you looking for your own private oasis located in one of the most desirable areas in Florence? Then look no further! Welcome home to this unique 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath home situated on 0.92 acres with a beautiful POOL! Located in the Grove Park subdivision and across the street from exclusive Revell Park, this property has it all. From the moment you pull into the drive, you feel as if you have entered a paradise. The gated private drive is lined with mature landscaping, and gorgeous palms trees. The exterior of this home features gardens, courtyards, balconies, coy pond, a water fountain, pergola, and salt water swimming pool. The interior of this home features Heart of Pine flooring with custom inlays, as well as tile flooring throughout the baths and entries. Included with the 5 bedroom layout, each bedroom has their own private bath along with the half bath for guests. This home also features 3 exclusive living/ gathering spaces, along with a formal living room/formal office, 2 fireplaces, and a wine cellar. The custom kitchen features soaring vaulted ceilings, a center work island, pantry, butlers pantry, built in desk, and ample storage. Don't delay, this home has the WOW factor you desire and is sure to impress you with its extraordinary features! View More