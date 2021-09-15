 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $597,500

Welcome to the South! Extraordinary Home with Fabulous Woodwork and Moldings Throughout. 5 Bedrooms and 3.5 Baths - 4 Walk-In Closets. Dual Convection Ovens, Gas Range, Jenn Aire Grill, 4 Fireplaces. Beautiful Sun Room overlooking meticulously landscaped yard with Gunite Pool with new Pool Deck. Digital Sprinkler System through Innovative Landscaping. Emergency Cellar - Whole House Generator. Beautiful Hardwood Floors - so many extras. Truly a must see!

