5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $609,900

Welcome To Desirable Windsor Forest, Where Families Enjoy The Convenience To Shopping, Schools and Dining. This Lovely Home Boast Five Bedrooms, Four and Half Bath Plus A Bonus Room. It Is Situated On A Beautifully Landscaped Lot With An Almost New Salt Water Gunite Pool. Sit In The Sunroom With Skylights and Enjoy The Beauty Of The Year Filled With Azaleas and Camellias and Lighting In The Front. The First Floor Offers A Formal Living Room Or Study With French Doors, Formal Dining Room and A Large Open Great Room With Gas Log Fireplace and Built Ins. The Down Master Or "In-Law Suite" Has A Large Walk In Closet, Whirlpool Tub, Separate Shower and Double Vanity, The Updated Kitchen Offers Quarts Countertops, Subway Tile Backsplash and Stainless Appliances. To Include A Convection Oven and Gas Cooktop. The Second Floor Boast A Second Master Suite With Trey Ceiling and Large Master Bath, Whirlpool and Sperate Shower, Three Additional Bedrooms, Two Addition Baths and A Large Bonus Room. Truly A Great Family Home!

