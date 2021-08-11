 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $625,000

This gorgeous home located in Palmetto Shores sits on almost 2 acres. The grand entrance leads into a large foyer and is flanked by an office and formal dining room. Featuring 2 large master suites downstairs, 3 bedrooms upstairs, and 4.5 bathrooms. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances including a gas range in the island, a double oven and a Hoshizaki Ice Maker and granite countertops. Intricate crown molding is found throughout the home. The master suites both have spacious bedrooms, bathrooms and walk-in closets. One of the suites' bathrooms has been updated with a large walk-in tiled shower, granite countertops with a double vanity. Either master suite would be great for an in-law suite or guest quarters. A detached garage can hold 3 cars and plenty of storage. The backyard hosts a chlorine pool with a slide.

