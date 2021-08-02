Located in the desirable Westbrook neighborhood, this golf course home offers 5 bedrooms (plus a bonus room), 3 full baths and 1 half bath. The spacious 4,900 sq. ft. floor plan includes formal living and dining rooms, private office space, an eat in breakfast area, combination of hardwood, tile and carpet flooring, a speaker system throughout and an open grand staircase overlooking the foyer. The floorplan also includes a renovated kitchen that is appointed with stainless appliances, double oven, wine refrigerator, tile backsplash, an abundance of cabinets, and a work island with seating. The spacious first floor owners suite features large sitting area with gorgeous windows. The upstairs floor plan includes a junior suite bedroom, three additional bedrooms, and two full bathrooms. Along with the bedrooms upstairs, there is a large bonus room that can be a flexible space for a media room, office space, or an additional bedroom. The exterior features a spacious .63 acres lot with a 3 car garage, electric gate to gain access to the property, and a pristine back yard with a brick fence that backs up to #4 Fairway of Traces Golf Course. You can enjoy your golf course view from either the open deck or screened in back porch. Don't delay in viewing this beautiful home; you are sure to love all it has to offer!
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $650,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. — Former West Florence star pitcher Akeem Bostick, has been called up to join the New York Mets for their game tonight against …
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence’s Coastal Plain League team is trading its signature red and white for pink and black.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person was killed and a second wounded Friday night after shots were fired into a car on Hoffmeyer Road.
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Jennifer Hunt got COVID twice, the second time after being vaccinated.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person died Friday afternoon in a vehicle crash in the 2900 block of Pamplico Highway.
FLORENCE, S.C. − Theodore Lester Elementary School has created a garden program to honor the late Susie Bennett, a former staff member.
- Updated
FLORENCE, S.C. − Kody Hanna’s three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth lifted Florence Post 1 to Wednesday’s 6-5 win over Camden, sending co…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are looking for assistance in identifying people wanted for questioning in the vandalism of Florence area fountains Wednesday night.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Jobs may be abundant in Florence. Gary Mitchell, president of Kendig Keast, the firm preparing the city's comprehensive plan, presented information about the current state of the city to the city council Tuesday afternoon. Mitchell showed a slide indicating that there were 0.97 jobs for every resident of the city compared to 0.48 jobs per resident of the United States and 0.38 per resident of South Carolina.
COWARD, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's deputies Thursday morning seized cash, drugs and firearms as part of an operation to serve a search warrant.