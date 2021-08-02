 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $650,000

5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $650,000

5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $650,000

Located in the desirable Westbrook neighborhood, this golf course home offers 5 bedrooms (plus a bonus room), 3 full baths and 1 half bath. The spacious 4,900 sq. ft. floor plan includes formal living and dining rooms, private office space, an eat in breakfast area, combination of hardwood, tile and carpet flooring, a speaker system throughout and an open grand staircase overlooking the foyer. The floorplan also includes a renovated kitchen that is appointed with stainless appliances, double oven, wine refrigerator, tile backsplash, an abundance of cabinets, and a work island with seating. The spacious first floor owners suite features large sitting area with gorgeous windows. The upstairs floor plan includes a junior suite bedroom, three additional bedrooms, and two full bathrooms. Along with the bedrooms upstairs, there is a large bonus room that can be a flexible space for a media room, office space, or an additional bedroom. The exterior features a spacious .63 acres lot with a 3 car garage, electric gate to gain access to the property, and a pristine back yard with a brick fence that backs up to #4 Fairway of Traces Golf Course. You can enjoy your golf course view from either the open deck or screened in back porch. Don't delay in viewing this beautiful home; you are sure to love all it has to offer!

